John Bolton Wants Full FBI Investigations Into Gaetz, Gabbard

Before any nomination hearings, Bolton says, we need to know exactly what we're dealing with.
By Susie MadrakNovember 14, 2024

John Bolton doesn't hold back during his appearance on NewsNation's The Hill yesterday.

He tells Blake Burman that with Trump naming Tulsi Gabbard to be the director of national intelligence, "he’s sending a signal that we have lost our mind when it comes to collecting intelligence."

"This is, up until a few hours ago, I would have said that was the worst cabinet appointment in recent American history. Of course, since Matt Gaetz’s nomination, he clearly has taken the lead on that score, but it’s not an indication that the administration is serious about one of the most important aspects we’re dealing with."

Since Bolton revealed he didn't vote in this election, maybe they should have asked about buyer's remorse. Nah, who am I kidding? It's John Bolton!

“I don’t think either she or Matt Gaetz ought to have a confirmation hearing until they have both had full-field FBI investigations,” Bolton said.

“Hold on, FBI investigations into Gabbard?” Burman said.

“I think so, given the Russian propaganda that she has espoused over the past period of time,” Bolton said.

“I think she is a serious threat to our national security. I think Republican senators should reject both of them.”

Discussion

