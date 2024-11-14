Bannon Whines: Roger Stone Was 'Prevented' From Buying Infowars

Alex Jones was allowed by the court to put up his personal assets, including InfoWars, to be sold to help pay off his debt to the Sandy Hook families. The idea behind this wasn't so other right-wingers could buy the site and then let Alex Jones continue being a scumbag liar and provocateur of conspiracies and lunacy, repeating the garbage that got him sued in the first place.

The Onion won the bid. Bravo!

NBC reports:

Funds generated from the sale are meant to satisfy Jones’ estate creditors, largely families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to whom he must pay damages in defamation verdicts." Those interested in acquiring Jones’ media company had submitted their final offers to federal court-appointed trustee Christopher Murray, who was tasked with picking a best bid, but not necessarily the highest.

This auction wasn't predicated on the highest bidder.

This sale put Bannon's knickers in a bunch.

BANNON: I have never seen a process like this in my entire life. Bankruptcy processes are normally very orderly, and always looking at the company that's going through bankruptcy or being sold in some sort of court-sponsored auction. My understanding is that Roger Stone and others had taken a long time to put together a very competitive bid that I think had no financing outs. And I think the court owes it to the American people to see what the bids were. And if the Stone or other people who are affiliated with Alex actually put a bid in that was competitive or higher.

Bannon should be worrying about his upcoming trial, "on charges that he defrauded supporters of President-elect Donald Trump who donated to an online campaign to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border" than on what cigars Roger Stone is smoking.

Two of Bannon's partners have already pleaded guilty to fraud.

Trump pardoned his treasonous pal over federal charges for the Build the Wall scheme, but Demented Don can't do anything about New York's charges.