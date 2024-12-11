Bankruptcy Judge Blocks The Onion’s Purchase Of Alex Jones’ Infowars

Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez denied the motion approving the sale of Infowars' assets to Global Tetrahedron, a new firm that owns The Onion. Says the auction process was "doomed" when it was sealed, lacked transparency, and lacked clarity about what was even purchased and money was "left on the table, according to Mother Jones journalist Anna Merlan.

This motion, however, prolongs the agony of the Sandy Hook families, who the ghoulish rat-fucking conspiracy theorist owes $1.4 billion from a 2022 defamation lawsuit for making the families' lives absolute hell after the children were slaughtered, calling the devastating mass shooting "a hoax."

The Associated Press reports:

Lopez cited problems — but no wrongdoing — with the auction process. He said he did not think that those involved in the auction acted in bad faith and that everyone "put their best foot forward and tried to play within the rules." Still, Lopez said he said he did not want another auction and left it up to the trustee who oversaw the auction to determine the next steps. The Onion offered $1.75 million in cash and other incentives for Infowars' assets in the auction. First United American Companies, which runs a website in Jones' name that sells nutritional supplements, bid $3.5 million.

The Onion's bid was backed by the families of eight victims of the school shooting and one first responder, via CNN:

According to court documents, The Onion, via its parent company Global Tetrahedron, offered $1.75 million in cash along with a "credit" from the Connecticut families, who offered to forgo 100% of their portion of the winning bid to support the effort, valuing the bid at $7 million. ...

While Lopez said he had no problem with the makeup of The Onion's bid and that everyone acted in "good faith," he believed the trustee "left a lot of money on the table, or potential for a lot of money on the table, potential for a lot of negotiation on the table" because of the auction process and because other bidders did not know about the competing bids. Lopez said the trustee should "scratch and claw" for every last dollar.

Meanwhile, Anna Merlan reports that "Alex Jones is blathering about metaphysics, says he'll seek criminal charges against somebody or other, and implies that he's at risk of being assassinated now that "the enemy" has not won control of his company."

This makes sense in a kind of warped way. It's 2024, and everything is fucked up beyond belief.