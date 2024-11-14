The Onion Acquires Infowars At Bankruptcy Auction

"The Connecticut democrats with The Onion newspaper bought us," said Alex Jones on Twitter.
Credit: Wikimedia/The Onion
By Ed ScarceNovember 14, 2024

"The Onion plans to shutter Jones' InfoWars and rebuild the website featuring well-known internet humor writers and content creators." Good. I had feared some odious Musk-type billionaire would buy it and just rebrand with Jones running it again. Closing it for good is a bit of good news in an avalanche of bad.

Source: NBC News

The Onion, the satirical news company that repeatedly spoofed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, has won the bankruptcy auction for control over his media empire — most notably InfoWars, the far-right, conspiracy-minded website that served as Jones' primary online platform.

Jones announced the sale on X Thursday morning.

"I just got word 15 minutes ago that my lawyers and folks met with the U.S. trustee over our bankruptcy this morning and they said they are shutting us down even without a court order this morning," Jones said.

"The Connecticut democrats with The Onion newspaper bought us," he added.

The Onion plans to shutter Jones' InfoWars and rebuild the website featuring well-known internet humor writers and content creators, according to a person with knowledge of the sale.

Discussion

