Chuck Todd Shocked Fox 'News' Chose Sean Hannity Over Journalistic Integrity

After the blockbuster news broke that Michael Cohen's lawyer revealed to the court that Sean Hannity was his secret client, it sent shock waves throughout the political world including news organizations and journalists.

NBC's Chuck Todd took to Twitter this morning and called into question the type of news organization Fox News claims to be by the actions they would take against Hannity.

Going to find out what kind of org Fox is today. No serious news org would allow someone this conflicted to cover this story https://t.co/8KX1JLlzpx — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 17, 2018

This afternoon Fox News responded by pledging their undying support even if they were "blindsided" by his actions.

FOX NEWS statement on Hannity: "While FOX News was unaware of Sean Hannity's informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support." — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) April 17, 2018

The Meet The Press host interviewed David Folkenflik at length about this issue and highlighted many other times when Hannity spat in the face of honesty and Fox News' cosigned of it all.

Chuck Todd concluded the segment by saying, "They [Fox News] sent a message today about where journalism matters to them. That's all I will say, they sent a message and in some ways they're not hiding it any more."

There are many quality people that work for the Fox News organization, however the Fox News Channel has always been a mouthpiece for the Republican party and now has become become a cesspool of Donald Trump propaganda.