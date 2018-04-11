C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Strypes

On the Strypes first two albums, the sound was big on the 60's British Blue boom and the boozy pub rock of the 1970's. At the time, the band got coined as being "speed blues."

Their latest one, Spitting Image, shows that the band has gotten bitten by a bit of a pop bug. It's a big loud pop bug. Perhaps the same kind of one that also bit bands like the Buzzcocks, Elvis Costello & the Attractions and the Real Kids.

What are you listening to tonight?