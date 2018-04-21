Dick's Sporting Goods Should Give Their Assault Weapons To The Poor

Dick's Sporting Goods recently announced they would destroy the assault rifles in stock, since they're no longer selling them. Via Right Wing Watch:

You just knew this would drive the gun fetish crowd wild.

AWR Hawkins, Breitbart’s gun columnist, told radio listeners this week that Dick’s should have “donated these guns to the poor and let the poor use these guns for self-defense.”

“If this group wanted to do something that would make them look good, Dick’s, I said what they should have done is donated these guns to the poor and let the poor use these guns for self-defense,” Hawkins said. “But see, that’s how a conservative thinks.”

Oh, bless their hearts. Always thinking of the poor!