Drain The Swamp? EPA Head Pruitt Pretends He Knows Nothing About Huge Pay Raises For His Friends

Last week, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was under fire for staying at a Washington apartment owned by a lobbyist friend of his for the low, low rate of only $50 a night, and now he's under fire for another controversy.

Apparently the White House refused to sign off on some huge pay raises for a couple of his political appointees, and someone at the EPA decided to go around that decision and managed to approve the raises anyway, and Pruitt wants us to believe he knows absolutely nothing about it.

And surprise, surprise, he was actually taken to task for it on Fox "News." Good for Ed Henry for doing his job for once. Pruitt of course retreated to their main fallback position whenever one of them gets caught with their hand in the cookie jar -- it's all the mean old liberals fault who are just out to get him.

Here's more on the interview from Fox: