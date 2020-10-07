Fox Guest: ‘Selfish’ Older People Are Keeping Americans Frightened Of COVID

As COVID-19 rages through the White House, NY Post columnist Amanda Devine seems to think that’s a great model for the rest of the country – if only older people weren’t so selfish in trying to keep people from getting infected!

On Fox News’ The Daily Briefing show Tuesday, Devine slobbered over Donald Trump’s dismissal of the pandemic threat even as it hobbles his administration from operating.

DEVINE: He’s delivered a message of hope through experience and he’s sent the message we can get back to work. That's what everybody wants. And I think it’s just incredibly selfish of older people or neurotic people who are timid and afraid and won't come out of their basements to confine children and young people to miss out on the most important parts of their lives on schooling and on the prime of youth.

Host Dana Perino was obviously stunned. After a pause she asked for clarification. “Older people … you think they’re selfish?”

Yep, that’s what Devine said.

DEVINE: Yes, I do. I think that people in power who are insisting on keeping the economy shut down, insisting on keeping Americans just as frightened as they were 6 months ago of the coronavirus which has receded as a threat. i think they are selfish. And I’m particularly pointing the finger, if you want to know, at the Democrats and at Joe Biden.

Perino immediately closed the discussion but she gave Devine a stamp of approval by first saying, “it’s an interesting point of view.”

No, it’s a dangerous, immoral and divisive point of view. Just yesterday, there were 42,553 cases and 721 deaths in the U.S.