Trump Tweets That He's Leaving Walter Reed: 'Don't Be Afraid Of The Virus'

In a despicably self-serving tweet, Trump tweeted that he's leaving the hospital at 6:30 PM today.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.,” Trump's monstrous tweet said. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

My retort:

These are the words of a guy hopped up on steroids. https://t.co/wT2E9SUOrz — Karoli #BidenHarris2020 (@Karoli) October 5, 2020

Others had reactions which could be expected from a man who ignores the death of 210,000 people.

Don't worry about the virus that kills 1,000 people a day and has killed more than 200,000 that required 7 doctors working full time on me and a battery of experimental treatments. https://t.co/W9cJRBidOW — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) October 5, 2020

"Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life."



209,000 dead Americans would disagree if they could. https://t.co/xbgW6ESBtQ — Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) October 5, 2020

This is the best tweet:

So Trump is going back to the White House where he will still be in isolation but will certainly try to infect as many more people as he can because he's bored with his quarantine.

And this should be concerning to someone (not him, of course):

A humbling Herman Cain/coronavirus timeline:



6/24: Attends Trump rally, maskless

7/2: Tests positive for Covid-19

7/10: Says he’s improving

7/15: Says his doctors seem happy

7/27: Says he’s really getting better

7/30: Dies — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) October 5, 2020

Maybe he'll give the Secret Service a few more infections with some joyrides.

Let's see if he actually leaves after the markets close.

What a horrible person he is. Just awful.