Politics
Trump Tweets That He's Leaving Walter Reed: 'Don't Be Afraid Of The Virus'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has no use for Trump's tweet that he's leaving the hospital and irresponsible claim that COVID-19 is nothing to fear.
By Karoli Kuns
Image from: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a despicably self-serving tweet, Trump tweeted that he's leaving the hospital at 6:30 PM today.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.,” Trump's monstrous tweet said. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

My retort:

Others had reactions which could be expected from a man who ignores the death of 210,000 people.

This is the best tweet:

So Trump is going back to the White House where he will still be in isolation but will certainly try to infect as many more people as he can because he's bored with his quarantine.

And this should be concerning to someone (not him, of course):

Maybe he'll give the Secret Service a few more infections with some joyrides.

Let's see if he actually leaves after the markets close.

What a horrible person he is. Just awful.

Tags:
