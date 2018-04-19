Humiliated Again, Ted Cruz Writes Time 100 Profile Of Trump

That feeling when "Donald Trump by Ted Cruz" is NOT the most gag-inducing item in this year's Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People outing.

"Sean Hannity by Newt Gingrich" is.

But back to the humiliation of Ted Cruz.

Dude, he called your wife "unattractive."

Donald Trump: “Ted Cruz is a liar, his dad is an immigrant who killed JFK, and I wouldn’t bang his wife without a bag over her head.”



Ted Cruz, for Time Magazine: “Donald Trump is a helluva guy. He once asked me if he could borrow a grocery bag.”

🤨🤨🤨#TIME100 — Santa Claus, CEO 🎅🏻 (@SantaInc) April 19, 2018

But then you get Barack Obama honoring the Parkland School Students and the world is somewhat okay again.

Winning is when Barack Obama writes your #TIME100 profile.



"They have the power so often inherent in youth: to see the world anew; to reject the old constraints, outdated conventions and cowardice too often dressed up as wisdom.

The power to insist that America can be better." pic.twitter.com/4FHVURiWJY — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) April 19, 2018

The Parkland Students are also Number One on the Forbes "50 Greatest Leaders" list, and take heart, Trump didn't even make it on to the list. At all. Sad! (not)