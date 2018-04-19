Humiliated Again, Ted Cruz Writes Time 100 Profile Of Trump
That feeling when "Donald Trump by Ted Cruz" is NOT the most gag-inducing item in this year's Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People outing.
"Sean Hannity by Newt Gingrich" is.
But back to the humiliation of Ted Cruz.
Dude, he called your wife "unattractive."
But then you get Barack Obama honoring the Parkland School Students and the world is somewhat okay again.
The Parkland Students are also Number One on the Forbes "50 Greatest Leaders" list, and take heart, Trump didn't even make it on to the list. At all. Sad! (not)
