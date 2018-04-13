It's Official: Trump Pardons Scooter Libby (UPDATED)

Taking a step too far for even George W. Bush, Donald J. Effing Trump just pardoned Scooter Libby's 2007 perjury conviction, presumably to send a message of encouragement to Paul Manafort, who is floundering around waiting for Trump to send a signal of hope.

In the pardon, Donald J. Effing Trump admitted his cluelessness.

“I don’t know Mr. Libby,” Trump wrote in the pardon, “but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”

Jeffrey Toobin just nailed it on CNN: This pardon is evidence that the rule of law does not matter to Donald J. Effing Trump.

Paul Manafort is facing myriad federal charges right now for tax evasion, money laundering and other far more heinous crimes than Scooter Libby, who just put the life of a CIA agent in danger by outing her and then lying about it while serving as Darth Dick Cheney's chief of staff.

This was a clear mob message to Manafort that Trump has his back -- at least with respect to the federal charges. This is where I remind you all that Trump has no power to pardon state charges against Manafort or any of his motley crew, including himself.

Mob boss indeed.

Update:

Because of course: