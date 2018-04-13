Kellyanne Conway: 'Many People Think Scooter Libby Was A Victim Of A Special Counsel Gone Amok'

Talking to a press pool outside the White House, Kellyanne Conway used the possible pardoning of Scooter Libby as a way to smear Robert Mueller's special counsel.

The NY Times reports, "President Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis Libby Jr., who as chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney was convicted of perjury in connection with the leak of a C.I.A. officer’s identity, a person familiar with the decision said on Thursday.



Trump's personal shopper was asked by the press if her boss was going to issue the pardon and she coyly used the moment to smear Robert Mueller.

Conway said, "I can't confirm that, I'm not going to confirm that."

Kellyanne didn't deny it or called these reports "fake news" as she usually does to news reports that do not flatter Trump. So she's very happy with this leaked information.

Kellyanne continued, "But you know, many people think that Scooter Libby was a victim of a special counsel gone amok."

During the investigation into the Valerie Plame CIA leak case call, one in which Karl Rove narrowly dodged being prosecuted himself, no one outside of Dick Cheney's purview thought Scooter Libby got a raw deal from special counsel Patrick Fitzgerald.

George Bush had already commuted Libby's prison term back in the summer of 2007, but never pardoned him for his crimes.

After attacking Comey as a leaker, Jake Tapper had a few things to say via Twitter.

Calling @Comey a “proven LEAKER & LIAR” while you’re about to pardon Scooter Libby, who leaked the identity of a covert CIA employee and was convicted for lying about it to the FBI — well, that’s quite a thing. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 13, 2018

Update:

And he has pardoned Scooter.