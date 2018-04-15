Matthew Dowd, Fundamentally Ridiculous Person, Separates 'Trump' From 'Republicans'

Also published as "Matthew Dowd is a Fundamentally Ridiculous Person"

When Megan McCain-Domenech asked ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd which he would prefer, the Republican Party of Donald Trump or the Republican Party of Paul Ryan, anyone with a shred of integrity would have fired back with something along the lines of:

What the hell are you talk about, Megan? The Party of Trump is the Party of Ryan, just as it is the Party of Dubya and Cheney and Mitch McConnell and Sarah Palin and Tom Delay and Lee Atwater and Karl Rove and Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and Dick Armey and Jerry Falwell, Jr and senior and Newt Gingrich and Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter and on and on and on.

It is continuum of depravity, Megan, stretching back more than half a century, so wide and clear and well-documented that it's practically visible from space, so I have to ask, are you drunk maybe? Or did you fall on your head, repeatedly, very hard this morning? Or are you, O daughter of John McCain and bride of Ben Domenech, really this completely clueless about the entire history of your political party over the course of your entire life? Or are you just f*cking lying?

That's what anyone with a shred of integrity would have said.

Here, on the other hand, is how ABC News' chief political analyst responded...

MCCAIN: But would you rather have the Republican Party of Paul Ryan or Trump? I mean, that's the question right now. DOWD: There's no choice, it's the Republican Party of Donald Trump, which is why Paul Ryan is leaving.

Leaving? The original photograph is from WEDNESDAY. Isn't the Sunday show you're on called "This Week"?