Meghan McCain: 'I Call Her Crooked Hillary' Because 'I Hate' Her

Exhibit the Infinity of "It's Okay If You're A Republican"

On Friday's episode of "The View", co-host Meghan McCain and the rest of the panel were discussing Donald Trump's penchant for juvenile name-calling and McCain unabashedly admitted that she calls Hillary Clinton "Crooked Hillary" too, because everyone knows how much she "hates her."

Can't you just feel the civility?

And it's ironic that we have her on video saying how much she likes Hillary, and how "cool" McCain thinks she is.

And her daddy John had a famously close relationship to Hillary in the Senate.

When people like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton say they love the guy, their love is true because John is just a nice person. He might have political spouts [sic] with people, but at the end of the day he is still a good guy. I have always read about his friends as Democrats. I will use Hillary Clinton as the clearest example, because when I went into that interview I was like, ‘Come on, they can’t really be friends.’ But within moments of talking to her you could just feel the love and friendship. It was just palpable. She truly likes, respects and cares for John, as did he. He lit up about them traveling together.

When John McCain announced his battle with glioblastoma, Hillary was one of the first of his well-wishers.

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

And not to mention that the man she's aping with her language and name-calling has been particularly nasty towards her father. You would think a person would rise above petty partisan bickering and be...well, ... decent.

But that's just way above Meghan McCain's abilities.

Contrast that to the graciousness in which Chelsea Clinton handles the sneering nastiness of people who feel entitled to be as petty and mean-spirited as Meghan:

Hi Fruity Pebbles- I’ve worked with @CityHarvest, @nokidhungry & @FeedingAmerica. I also write about our epidemic of homeless & hungry kids in my first book, It’s Your World. We can care & work on multiple issues and if we’re privileged, I think we must. Have a great night. https://t.co/WNb0bWsUHC

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 5, 2018

Can you imagine the uproar if Chelsea went on television and said, "I like to call him 'Crooked Donald,' because as everyone knows, I hate him."? Can you estimate the number of broadcast hours would be devoted to the calls for civility on the mainstream news channels?

But Princess Mrs. Domenech throws out a Trumpism for the sake of getting some attention and not a word from anyone.