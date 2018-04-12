Mike Pompeo's Broken Record: 'Senator, I Don't Recall'

During today's confirmation hearing, Mike Pompeo refused to answer many questions and claimed a faulty memory when asked about his conversations with Trump over James Comey and the Russian investigations.

Sen. Menendez asked Pompeo about a Washington Post article that reported he and Dan Coats were asked by Trump if they could intervene on the Russia investigation.

Sen. Menendez: What did president Trump say to you and Director Coats in that meeting?"

"Senator, I'm not going to talk about my conversations with the president I had..."

Pompeo used executive privilege to not respond to the question even though Trump never invoked it.

Pompeo did say the allegations in the article was false.

Sen. Menendez, "Did he ask you to do anything as it relates to that investigation?

Pompeo: "Senator, I don't recall, I don't recall what he asked me that day, precisely... He has never asked me to do anything that I considered remotely improper."

He doesn't recall? What bullsh*t. That answer is an admission that Trump did try and get him to help torpedo the Russia investigations.

And What he considers improper is not the question that was asked. The Senator asked what was said in the meeting and not to judge the validity of what Trump asked.

Sen. Menendez: Did President Trump ask you to do anything with relation to former FBI Director Comey's Russia investigation?



Pompeo: "Senator, I don't recall ... He has never asked me to do anything that I considered remotely improper." pic.twitter.com/ku3tpGidZW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 12, 2018

