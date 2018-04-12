Neil Cavuto's Panel Are Comfort Goats For Worried Republicans

Last week Cheri Jacobus told us that Trump didn't want advisors, he wants 'comfort goats' to bleat at him that "everything is going to be fine."

It's been a rough week for Fox News viewers, too. Even in the Fox News bubble, word has gotten out about the Michael Cohen FBI raids, the possibility that Trump will fire Mueller, and the war in Syria tweeting.

Time for the Cavuto panel to bleat some comfort to the nervous viewers!

Kat Timpf dons her smart glasses and starts off the convo by suggesting that Democrats have no real message and might lose their enthusiasm by November.

NEIL CAVUTO: Kat, I want to address this with you. Paul Ryan as we know, he is not running for re-election. A lot of people in the Republican party say I wish you go sooner to get the whole leadership thing straightened out. You read headlines you would think it is political Armageddon for Republicans. 40 members, seasoned members are out of there. It must be preview to sayonara. I don't know if I buy that. KAT TIMPF: Everyone and their mother is saying "blue wave, blue wave." If I were a Democrat, I would be very concerned that all this talk of a certain blue wave will make Democrats complacent. CAVUTO: ...exactly. TIMPF: We saw what happened in 2016 when Democrats were too complacent, Donald Trump is the president. Democrats if they get too sure, might be less worried about focusing on a message. I think they need a message. Voters might become apathetic and likely less to go out in the polls. CHARLIE GASPARINO: There is very little complacency in the Democratic Party. TIMPF Not now. I'm saying if this continues "blue wave, blue wave for sure", it could get that way. (Crosstalk) CAVUTO: One of the things [Trump] will outline an update on the whole tax thing and good news out of tax cuts, all that. Maybe making the individual one permanent: that is the pony he will be riding. That was no accident, no fewer than four times did Paul Ryan come back to the tax thing. Is it your sense that Republicans feel that that has been underrepresented in polls or underappreciated in the general media, that there is a lot more enthusiasm for that than is being counted on?

↓ Story continues below ↓ GASPARINO: The Republicans I speak to, are a lot of dyed-in-the-wool conservatives worried about the trump temperament casting a pall over the fact we have a pretty good economy. We have tax cuts that will kick in. It could get a lot better. They're worried about the trade stuff he actually might do a trade war with them which I don't believe is going to happen. That is their main worry. Getting back to what Kat just said, the Democrats have a lot of enthusiasm right now. They despise this guy. And they're out in force. If he fired Mueller, if he fired Mueller tomorrow, there would be -- CAVUTO: ...Almost like if they're wanting to tempt that. They would love that. Charles? CHARLES PAYNE: I agree with Kat in a sense also there is no message, right?...

Democratic message fits on a water bottle. We remember Republicans having a BEER PARTY with Trump the day they tried to take away our health insurance. MESSAGE. pic.twitter.com/S4m95xDHVy — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 12, 2018

[Note: Water bottle from OFA.org is sold out.]