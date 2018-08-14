Even Neil Cavuto's Panel Can't Fathom Trump's 'Dog' Tweet

Fox News hosts Juan Williams and Neil Cavuto seemed stunned on Tuesday after President Donald Trump tweeted that his former aid, Omarosa Manigault, is a “dog.”

Moments after Williams joined Cavuto, who was guest hosting a Fox Business show, Trump posted the personal attack on Manigault.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

“You just wonder — dog?” Williams gasped. “What is he thinking? Doesn’t he know he’s president?”

“What do you think of these tweets?” Cavuto mused. “They go with no abandon, on and on.”

“The best light I can shine on it is that he is himself,” Williams replied. “That’s Donald Trump. That’s what he’s thinking. I just wish that the impulse controls were a little stronger. And I think that it’s offensive — even though she is not someone who you would consider a Trump supporter at the moment. She’s turned on him, you could call her traitor.”

“But I don’t know why you would stoop to the level to calling somebody a dog,” he added. “He knows how people are going to react. So, is it intentional? I don’t know. I just think it’s not good.”