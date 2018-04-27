Paul Ryan Fires House Chaplain For Too Much Empathy For The Poor

News is out that the Cowardly Lyin' Paul Ryan has shoved the House Chaplain, Father Patrick Conroy, out the door. But as with all things Ryan, his compulsive lying has muddied the waters for those seeking the truth.

Ryan, through his spokeswoman, at first denied having fired Conroy. Then he admitted it but tried to blame Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for it:

But Ryan’s spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, forcefully denied those allegations and said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could have stopped Conroy’s ouster. “The speaker is a proud, deeply Catholic person and this charge is not only false but outrageous,” Strong said in a statement. “The speaker told Leader Pelosi that he would not move forward with the decision if she objected and she chose not to.” Strong did not provide a reason why Ryan wanted Conroy to step down. A Pelosi aide confirmed she was given advance notice by Ryan but disputes that she could have prevented Conroy's resignation. Pelosi made clear to Ryan she disagreed with the decision and told the speaker she had heard only positive feedback from members about Conroy, according to the aide. Strong later walked back the assertion that Pelosi could have prevented Conroy’s firing. “The speaker consulted with the minority leader, but the decision was his. He remains grateful for Father Conroy’s service,” she said in a statement late Thursday.

There's no doubt that Ryan fired Conroy, especially given the fact that Conroy started his resignation letter with "At your request..."

When it comes to the why Ryan would do such a reprehensible thing, the first time in U.S. history that the House Chaplain was fired, the waters even get murkier with a lot of speculations and Ryan doing nothing to explain himself.

One of the possible reasons is that Conroy had had invited a Muslim cleric to give the blessing prayer:

Earlier today, I heard the news that House Chaplain Father Conroy was forced to resign by Speaker Ryan. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/qUgYEKuLEP — Sr. Simone Campbell (@sr_simone) April 26, 2018

The main consensus, however, appears to be that Ryan was upset when Conroy reminded the representatives that they needed to think of the poor while debating the GOP tax scam bill:

“As legislation on taxes continues to be debated this week and next, may all Members be mindful that the institutions and structures of our great nation guarantee the opportunities that have allowed some to achieve great success, while others continue to struggle,” Conroy said in the prayer. “May their efforts these days guarantee that there are not winners and losers under new tax laws, but benefits balanced and shared by all Americans.”

This would be more believable, as such a prayer is in direct conflict with Ryan's true beliefs, as learned from the High Priestess Ayn Rand of the Church of the Almighty Dollar.

But perhaps the most striking aspect of this story is the fact that Ryan has spent the last two years studiously avoiding from offering the least bit of criticism of Trump - whether it be for his womanizing, his bragging of sexually assaulting women, his overt racism or his repeated endangerment of national security. But let a priest remind him about his responsibility to help the poor, - why them there's fighting words! And apparently just cause, in Ryan's zombie eyes anyway, for termination.