'A Pig In Mud': Virginia Rep. Says Hannity Should Be Fired

Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly has no sympathy for Sean Hannity's current dilemma. In his opinion, Hannity has more than earned the honor of being fired from Fox News, if not for his current obvious conflict of interest over Michael Cohen, then for promoting ugly conspiracy theories like the Seth Rich lies.

“Sean Hannity has been among the lowest of the low, wrestling in the mud of Birther conspiracy, Seth Rich conspiracies about the young man who was murdered here in Washington, that maybe that was a different kind of murder,” Connolly told CNN. “All kinds of conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton, and distributing false and fake news left and right."

He continued, "Now what we learn is he’s defending the president’s lawyer on television, he has a conflict of interest and ethical conflict of interest.”

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the word "ethical" should never be applied in connection with Sean Hannity.

Connolly wasn't finished, though. He went on to say that Fox "News" ought to fire Hannity.

" I think he is so into this, like a pig in the mud, he can’t get out of it and I think he deserves to be fired,” Connolly argued. “His word could never again be trusted given the fact that he consciously did not reveal this relationship.”

Not only that, but the more Hannity denies there is any significance to their relationship, the more I believe it is indeed significant. Perhaps he did consult with Cohen in order to threaten Media Matters and Angelo Carusone, as they contend. Perhaps it was something else. But whatever it is, the fact that he has been on the air defending Cohen and attacking the FBI for raiding his office is grounds for immediate termination.

That is, if ethics mattered to Fox News.