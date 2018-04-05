Rick Perry Makes Rest Of Trump's Cabinet Look Good

Please let me tell you how perfectly damn awful Trump’s cabinet is.

They are so damn awful that they make Rick Perry look good.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry once called for abolishing the agency he now runs — though he forgot its name. His biggest policy initiative of the past year went down in resounding defeat. And he was photographed in a bear hug with a coal magnate seeking a special break from the White House. But that still makes the former Texas governor a success by the standards of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, where several of his peers have been swimming against a flood of ethical and spending scandals.

Y’all, this is Governor Oops. This guy could not remember the name of the agency he now heads and when he finally did remember the name, it wanted to abolish it.

I’m not saying that Rick Perry is stupid. I’m just saying that he has real bad luck when it comes to thinking.

But, he’s the Champion of Good Government when compared to the rest of the Trump administration.

Damn, y’all. That’s damn awful.