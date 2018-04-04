Right-Wingers Won't Rest Until They Get A Liberal Scalp, So Joan Walsh Is On Their Radar

David Hogg has Laura Ingraham on the defensive, as advertisers flee her show. To the right, this is intolerable -- only conservatives are allowed to take down a media figure from the other side without consequence. There must be -- there will be -- payback.

At the Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro hints at payback:

CNN's Joan Walsh Attacks Parkland Survivor Kyle Kashuv. Guess It's Time For Another Boycott! On Sunday, Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv pointed out that CNN contributor Joan Walsh had been attacking him via her Twitter “likes,” liking a series of tweets that targeted him personally....

The tweets Walsh liked were one from Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the Parkland massacre, and another in support of Guttenberg. Guttenberg was responding to a survivor, Kyle Kashuv, who's taken a strong pro-gun position, which has made him a right-wing media star and won him an audience with the president.

SHAME ON YOU!!! I lost my daughter in this massacre. This has nothing to do with ego or politics for me. You clearly are being handled and pushed to take an opposing view. Did you lose a family member in this? Do not judge those of us who did. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 1, 2018

Oh, and when Kashuv tweeted, "Just so everyone knows, @CNN would NEVER take a side. @joanwalsh" -- apparently he doesn't realize that Walsh appears on CNN to express opinions, not to deliver straight news -- Walsh responded, "Wow @KyleKashuv are you really policing who 'likes' tweets from a grieving Parkland father who lost his daughter? Good luck handling your stress, Kyle."

That's it. That's the "attack."

Shapiro went on to list CNN's biggest advertisers in February and wrote,

So, how about it, guys? Are you going to stand by and watch a Parkland survivor attacked by an on-air adult?

Then he rejected the notion of a boycott:

Or, perhaps, should we all back off and realize that in political discourse, lots of little slaps take place — and that targeting advertisers who have nothing to do with those slaps merely destroys the entire business model for the news media?

But the right-wing media is all over the Walsh story -- which tells me that the right is determined to get some kind of vengeance. For now, it's just trolling Walsh (and Guttenberg) on Twitter -- but I think there's going to be serious effort expended to find someone to answer for the campaign against Ingraham.

If a figure in the public eye who's perceived as liberal makes an ill-conceived remark in the near future -- something like that Stephen Colbert joke about Trump being Vladimir Putin's "cock holster" -- the right isn't going to let it go unpunished. There'll be far more of an effort to take down the next Colbert than there was in Colbert's case.

I know that the right did effectively destroy Kathy Griffin's career when she posed with a bleeding Trump head, but that was an image of a president dying a violent death. I'm talking about something short of that. Right-wingers won't let it rest this time. They've been beaten at their own game, smashmouth politics, and they're humiliated. They won't take this lightly.

Originally published at No More Mr. Nice Blog