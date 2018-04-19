TERRIFYING: The Next Wave Of Fake News Is Here

Hallie Jackson introduced MSNBC correspondent Gaddi Schwartz for a segment in which we learn about something called "deep fakes" -- and yeah, it's scary.

"Talk through this viral video you're about to show. It is a jaw-dropper, I think, to a lot of folks," Jackson said.

Schwartz shows a video starts off with a click bait headline. "It's 'watch what Obama says in this video,' but you have to watch it very, very carefully. Take a look."

The Obama video is really something called a deep fake -- a video made with artificial intelligence that's difficult if not impossible to spot, he points out.

"But now experts say more deep fake apps are in the works that will give people the power to take someone's face and put it on someone else's body," Schwartz said.

"For now, there are still signs you can look for if something is suspicious. First, consider the source. Do your research and look closely at the person's mouth. Where the technology still struggles to replicate how we talk. With the tech getting better every day, it's warned this could be in the hurdle in separating fact from fiction online. Even if more of them seem like ominous jokes."