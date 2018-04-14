Two Black Men Were Arrested For Sitting In A Starbucks In Philadelphia

It's 2018 and apparently Starbucks has decided that if you are black, you can't sit in their stores. At least, that is what it looks like based on a horrific story coming out of Philadelphia, where two black men were arrested for...sitting in the store while waiting for a friend. Yes, they were just sitting. Not committing a crime. Not causing a disturbance.

This incident happened this past Thursday in Philadelphia at a Starbucks located at 18th and Spruce Streets. It was captured on video:

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

The men were literally just sitting at a table waiting for their friend. Many people can be overheard on video standing up for the men, saying that they had done nothing wrong.

To their credit, the two men remained calm during the entire interaction, even after they were HANDCUFFED and escorted out of the store by the Philadelphia police.

The Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross stood by his officer, stating that they “did absolutely nothing wrong.”

WAIT, what? So they just handcuffed and arrested anyone they want, for no cause? This is the world we live in? Would they have handcuffed and arrested two white men? How about two women? I am going to guess the answer would be no. I, for one, have spent hours at a time at my local Starbucks...and I have never drank coffee in my life.

The backlash was swift.

“...another woman had entered the Starbucks minutes before the men were arrested and was given the bathroom code without having to buy anything...another person in the restaurant...announced she had been sitting at Starbucks for the past couple of hours without buying anything." https://t.co/VPlW16pL6e — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 14, 2018

That’s for the geniuses in my mentions huffing that the men should have simply left when asked. They weren’t asked. The manager simply called the cops.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 14, 2018

Some people think there is no such thing as racial profiling. That it is made-up or an exaggeration. It’s not. This type of thing still happens in America. People get arrested for doing nothing...but being black or being Hispanic.@Starbucks, you got some explaining to do. https://t.co/f1yo8akksW — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 14, 2018

I'm done. I'm absolutely done with watching while Black people are criminalized, arrested, shot at, and executed because white folks cannot police their imagination.



There is no earthly reason two men simply waiting on a friend at @Starbucks should have ended up in handcuffs. — Andray (@AndrayDomise) April 14, 2018

What a weird coincidence that as a white person, I’m never accused of loitering when I fail to buy something at @Starbucks.



Hours and hours of writing on my laptop and not a word on my, uh, “implicit obligations”.



Weird how whiteness erases implicity, huh?#BoycottStarbucks https://t.co/tcqK6Sxf1X — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 14, 2018

Snopes also investigated.

Starbucks issued an apology...

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

It was pretty pathetic, in my opinion. The manager that did this should have been fired immediately. There is zero other response. You can't "train" a staff member to not be a racist. Do better, Starbucks, or risk losing a lot of customers.