Well, He Milked That Cow Dry: Racist Website Now Has Paywall

Don Black is a former Ku Klux Klan member and convicted felon, which makes him uniquely qualified to run a neo-nazi website called Stormfront.

Into the ground. He ran it into the ground.

Stormfront has seen its influence wane as younger “alt-right” white supremacists gravitate toward sites such as the Daily Stormer, the Right Stuff and social media platforms, but Black’s site still remains popular with older racists. Black’s wife Chloe had been paying the site’s bills in recent years and “working full time past retirement age to help support this site,” one user wrote this week.

Now you have to pay $5 a month to use the site. Old racists are gonna have trouble paying that since Trump’s tax cuts are hurting social security. However, I am certain that they will be willing to suffer just to make black people suffer, too.

Oh good Lord, y’all, they have a senior citizen racist group. Ponder on that for a minute.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com