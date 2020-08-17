Politics
Trump Invokes White Supremacist Laura Ingraham To Prove How 'Not Racist' He Is

Trump wants everyone to take Laura Ingraham's word that he did absolutely nothing wrong when he praised the "very fine people on both sides" at the “Unite the Right” neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville last year.
Trump's propaganda network, a.k.a. Fox "news" has been doing their best to revise history for him ever since he first praised the neo-Nazis at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville last year. Laura Ingraham, who has a long history herself of making racist remarks, and promoting hatred and white supremacy, has been one of the worst perpetrators of this revisionist history, repeatedly denying that Trump called the white supremacists "very fine people."

This morning, Trump called into his favorite morning show for an hour long sh*tshow, and was asked by cohost Brian Kilmeade about some remarks by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about Trump and the uptick in violence across the country, and where Cuomo accused Trump of "setting the tone for this" with his remarks about the neo-Nazis Charlottesville.

In response, Trump invoked... guess who?

TRUMP: Oh, he's bringing up Charlottesville? I wish he'd listen to Laura Ingraham, who is a very, very good and talented person who covered Charlottesville, and she said what Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. It was perfect.

He got saddled... you know they saddle you with things and when Cuomo says that then ugh. Cuomo, that's why these people don't get... you know when they go to Washington and they want to be friends and then they make statements like that, and then... we turn our back on them, because they are just bad people.

You know, they make up lies. They make up stories. Look at the job he did in the nursing home and the press is trying to sweep it under the table. But if he said a thing like that, he's just a bad guy. You know, what can you do?

Yes, praising neo-Nazis as "very fine people" was perfect... perfect if you're catering to white supremacists. He still thinks he can give a wink and a nod to this crap and no one can go watch the tape of him, although he is speaking to the one group where it's safe to assume that... brain-dead Fox viewers.

