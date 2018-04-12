Wendy Vitter Isn't Sure Whether Brown V. Board Of Education Was Correctly Decided

In the universe of judicial nominees, Wendy Vitter stands out as a particularly bad candidate. She is naturally an opponent of abortion rights and isn't afraid to deploy lies, pseudoscience and outright falsehoods in her brave defense of the government's "right" to invade women's vaginas.

But this moment in her hearing on Wednesday was a jaw-dropping "holy crap" moment.

Senator Blumenthal asked her whether she thought the decision in Brown v. Board of Education was correct, and she could not answer. Watch her stumble.

As she stammers around the question for a second time and insists that she cannot actually say whether the decision was correct at all, she also swears she'll be just fine setting aside her personal views and deciding cases on the law only.

In other words, her answer is that she doesn't believe all children are entitled to the same educational opportunities, regardless of race. She doesn't believe that education should be for every child. But she's fine with forcing women of all races to give birth, even if the black and brown babies don't have the right to a decent education.

This is what Trump is nominating as a judge? There's no way Wendy Vitter's nomination should escape the committee, much less be taken up by the full Senate.

In fact, I think we ought to shut down all Trump nominations until we can figure out who he's working for -- Russia, himself, or us. (We know it's not us)

edit: Some more background for this person and what she represents. From CNN.