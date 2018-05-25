Cohen Is Still Deputy Finance Chair For RNC, Despite Campaign Finance Investigation

Kayleigh McEnany admitted on camera and with a smile that Michael Cohen is, indeed, still Deputy Finance Chair for the Republican National Committee.

When asked by Cheddar's J.D. Durkin if that concerned her...you know, because he is under criminal investigation for Campaign Finance Violation, and, well, in his capacity as the RNC's Deputy Finance Chair, he OVERSEES CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS AND SUCH...McEnany replied, "Oh, look! A bunny!" and skipped off to play with it.

No, no, I'm only kidding a little. Her answer was nearly as absurd, though. She said, NOPE! NOT CONCERNED. Taking a page right out of Sarah Sanders' playbook, she said she was more concerned with the (imaginary) "violation of privacy" that might result from a completely legal and legit FBI raid of Michael Cohen's office.

But when asked if she thought Cohen's being charged might motivate the RNC to remove him from that position, McEnany replied she didn't want to engage in hypotheticals exactly like the one she engaged in when she answered the previous question. Because for Republicans, apparently, it's a bridge too far to say they'd consider removing him if he was charged with campaign finance violations. Don't wanna be too ethical, here.