In Completely Unshocking News, Trump Cancels North Korea Summit

Apparently Trump's feelings were hurt after the North Koreans said mean things! The Washington Post:

President Trump on Thursday canceled a planned summit next month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, citing “tremendous anger and open hostility” from the rogue nation in a letter explaining his abrupt decision. “I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump said to Kim in a letter released by the White House on Thursday morning.

Looks like Mike Pence shooting off his mouth is what blew things up!

Trump's decision comes hours after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, in remarks carried on the country's official KCNA news service, said it would not "beg the U.S. for dialogue" and warned that it could make Washington "taste an appalling tragedy." Choe also called Vice President Pence a "political dummy" and criticized Pence's recent suggestion that North Korea could end up like Libya if doesn't come to the bargaining table. "As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice president," Choe said.

Here's his letter:

The letter from @POTUS pulling out of the Singapore summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un. pic.twitter.com/UsYxIBFiFS — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 24, 2018

And here are some reactions:

Trump and Pence sabotage Summit with No. Korea. Trump Calling North Koreans response to the inappropriate comments left by Mike Pence. Classic bully technique. https://t.co/Ok6VUqdR4F — Aric Hurkman (@AricHurkman) May 24, 2018

@NatashaBertrand I don't often agree with the President, but he was right to cancel the summit after North Korea threatened us. His letter was lacked eloquence, but that's the least of his crimes. https://t.co/7X44nJoy2Y — Brian J. O'Malley (@BrianJOMalley) May 24, 2018

WH Gift shop is still taking orders for the NK summit coin.🤞 pic.twitter.com/RwAlwv8yvl — Larry Murphy (@LarryMurphyJr) May 24, 2018

https://twitter.com/JeremyGreenlee/status/999660727240679428