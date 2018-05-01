Dr. Harold Bornstein Felt 'Raped' After Trump Thugs Raided His Office

Former Trump doctor Harold Bornstein tells NBC News that Trump sent his bodyguard, lawyer and a third unidentified man to his office to seize all of Trump's medical records after he gave an on-the-record interview saying Trump takes Propecia for hair growth.

According to Bornstein, the three men showed up unannounced to enforce requests in a letter written by Dr. Ronny Jackson demanding the records.

"It was early in the morning. They showed up unannounced asking for the records and even a photo of Donald Trump and Dr. Bornstein together hanging on the wall in the waiting room wads taken down," NBC reporter Anna Schecter told Andrea Mitchell. "He says they asked him to take that picture down."

Bornstein told NBC News They were looking for medical records, pictures, anything they could find in the 25 to 30 minutes they were there going through files.

"I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal about a drug that's to grow his hair which seemed to be so important," he said. "It's not a breach of medical trust to tell somebody they take Propecia to grow their hair. What's the matter with that?"

Bornstein told NBC he did not receive a HIPAA release to release his records, but they still took the "original and only copy of Trump's charts, including lab reports under Trump's name as well as under the pseudonyms his office used for Trump,"

Oh, well. Pseudonyms for lab tests, too? How interesting.

Bornstein also said he felt "raped, frightened and sad" about the raid and how it happened, particularly since he had hoped to be appointed White House physician after Trump was elected.

When he heard the news that Jackson would not remain as White House physician, Bornstein told NBC News, "This is like a celebration for me."