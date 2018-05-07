Giuliani Huddles With Trump At Golf Club After Disastrous Sunday Morning Interview

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was reportedly huddled with his client, President Donald Trump, at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Sunday afternoon after appearing on ABC for a widely-panned morning show appearance.

During an interview on ABC's This Week, Giuliani hinted that Trump may have paid off multiple women over alleged affairs, suggested that the president might invoke his Fifth Amendment rights instead of speaking to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and insisted that Trump could ignore a subpoena from the special counsel. Giuliani also noted that he was only "halfway" up to speed on legal matters facing his client.

Michael Avenatti, an attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, reacted in shock following the interview.

“It’s an absolute unmitigated disaster for Rudy Giuliani and the president,” Avenatti told the host. “It’s a train wreck. I can’t believe that that actually just happened. I mean, what we witnessed by Rudy Giuliani may be one of the worst TV appearances by any attorney on behalf of a client in modern times.”

Later in the afternoon, the White House pool report suggested that Giuliani was meeting with Trump, but the White House refused to confirm the report.

"A tipster [says] Trump is with his new personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Pool sought confirmation nearly two hours ago from the White House, but has yet to receive it," pool reporter Steven Nelson wrote.