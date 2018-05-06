Giuliani Says He's 'Halfway' Up To Speed On Facts In Bonkers Sunday Interview

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday hinted that his client, President Donald Trump, may assert his Fifth Amendment privilege not to testify in the Russia investigation and admitted that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen may have made payments to multiple women who have claimed to have had affairs with President Donald Trump.

In a rambling interview on ABC's This Week, Giuliani attempted to repair the damage he has done to Trump's legal defense over the past week.

Even though he had claimed otherwise just days before, the former New York mayor insisted that Trump did not know of the $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels "at the time" and that the hush money had nothing to do with Trump's campaign.

"Did he repay it over a period of time and then find out what it was about? Yes," Giuliani said. "I'm comfortable with that. That's 100 percent."

"My issue is getting up to speed on the facts here," he told ABC host George Stephanopoulos. "I'm about halfway there."

"Has the president or the president's team in any way suggested to Michael Cohen that the president would pardon him if he were indicted?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"That, that, that -- [Trump attorney Jay Sekulow] and I have made it clear and Michael's lawyers all know that that obviously is not on the table," Giuliani stuttered. "That's not a decision to be made now. There's no reason to pardon anybody now."

"So it hasn't been discussed?" Stephanopoulos pressed.

"It hasn't been discussed," Giuliani said. "It wouldn't be illegal to talk about. It would be confusing."

Giuliani also initially denied that the Trump legal team leaked Mueller's proposed interview questions for Trump, but then he suggested that it could have been a former Trump lawyer.

"The fact is, I don't care," he rambled. "The fact is my client is prejudiced by it. But in a way we were helped by it."

Giuliani went on to suggest that Trump may assert his Fifth Amendment privilege not to testify if he receives a subpoena from Mueller.

"Every lawyer in America thinks he would be a fool to testify," Giuliani said. "I've got a client that wants to testify... so he may testify... but if they keep undermining it [then he may not]."