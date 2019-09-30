Trump's Former DHS Chief Says He's Chasing 'White Whale' On Biden

Tom Bossert tiptoed around Trump, but wasn't shy about smacking Rudy Giuliani in his interview with George Stephanopoulos Sunday.

"I’m deeply disturbed by it as well and this entire mess has me frustrated, George," Bossert said. "I’ve just spent a week overseas, and I’ll tell you, the whole world is watching this. The removal of a president is a -- is a big and serious deal. But the removal of a president in not only a democracy but the biggest democracy in the world is really a weighty matter and I hope that everyone can sift through the evidence and be very careful, as I’ve seen a lot of rush to judgment this week."

He added, "That said, it is a bad day and a bad week for this president and for this country if he is asking for political dirt on an opponent."

At that point, he softened his statement by noting that he doesn't think it's been proven that Trump was abusing his power. Others may beg to differ, but fine.

But when George Stephanopoulos brought up the Crowdstrike conspiracy theory, Bossert was firm and unsparing, particularly with regard to Rudy Giuliani.

"It’s not only a conspiracy, it is completely debunked, " he told Stephanopoulos. "You know, I -- I don’t want to be glib about this matter, but last year retired former senator Judd Gregg wrote a piece in THE HILL MAGAZINE, saying the three ways or the five ways to impeach oneself. And the third way was to hire Rudy Giuliani."

Bossert also hinted that Trump's mental state is a factor. "And at this point I am deeply frustrated with what he and the legal team is doing and repeating that debunked theory to the president," he continued. "It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again and for clarity here, George, let me just again repeat that it has no validity."

"The United States government reached its conclusion on attributing to Russia the DNC hack in 2016 before it even communicated it to the FBI, long before the FBI ever knocked on the door at the DNC," he stressed. "So a server inside the DNC was not relevant to our determination to the attribution. It was made up front and beforehand. And so while servers can be important in some of the investigations that followed, it has nothing to do with the U.S. government’s attribution of Russia of the DNC hack."

In other words, Rudy is playing some games about things he knows nothing about, but everyone should hear the former DHS chief confirm that Russia interfered, they hacked, and people around Trump are coddling him with BS conspiracy theories that have no basis in fact.

Later, Stephanopoulos interviewed Giuliani, in spite of Biden's appeal for them not to book him. What did Rudy say? Can you guess? If you guessed this, you win: "Tom Bossert doesn't know what he's talking about."

The thing is, Tom Bossert really DOES know what he's talking about. Even though he's pussyfooting around Trump's malfeasance, he's right on the money with the Russian involvement. Trump knows it, and so does Rudy. They're just gaslighting.