GOP Congressman Compares FBI On Trump To Martin Luther King

Brad Wenstrup is the Republican Congressman from Jean Schmidt's former district. I guess we should thank him for primarying her out of the House, but then he pulls this.

"It wasn't right when [the FBI spied on] Martin Luther King, and it isn't right when they do it to Trump. "

Wenstrup is all for oversight as long as it helps Donald Trump.

Wenstrup's district is, of course, rated "solid Republican." His election opponent, Jill Schiller, is a former Obama staffer who is running on healthcare, specifically Wenstrup's vote to repeal Obamacare.