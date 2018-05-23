Judge Rules Trump Can NOT Block You On Twitter

It's been decided. Trump cannot block citizens from reading his tweets. District Judge Naomi Buchwald ruled in the summary judgment:

We hold that portions of the @realDonaldTrump account -- the “interactive space” where Twitter users may directly engage with the content of the President’s tweets -- are properly analyzed under the “public forum” doctrines set forth by the Supreme Court, that such space is a designated public forum, and that the blocking of the plaintiffs based on their political speech

constitutes viewpoint discrimination that violates the First Amendment.

If you're a big time Twitter user or have been blocked by Trump you'll want to read the whole thing. (PDF)

Congratulations!