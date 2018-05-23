Judge Rules Trump Can NOT Block You On Twitter

By Frances Langum
Judge Rules Trump Can NOT Block You On Twitter

It's been decided. Trump cannot block citizens from reading his tweets. District Judge Naomi Buchwald ruled in the summary judgment:

We hold that portions of the @realDonaldTrump account -- the “interactive space” where Twitter users may directly engage with the content of the President’s tweets -- are properly analyzed under the “public forum” doctrines set forth by the Supreme Court, that such space is a designated public forum, and that the blocking of the plaintiffs based on their political speech
constitutes viewpoint discrimination that violates the First Amendment.

If you're a big time Twitter user or have been blocked by Trump you'll want to read the whole thing. (PDF)

Congratulations!


