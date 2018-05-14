Katy Tur: 'Decency Has Been Lost With Donald Trump's Ascension'

Today's White House briefing with Raj Shah was, if possible, worse than one with Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In the span of 20 minutes, Shah blamed the Palestinians for being murdered with Israeli bullets, dodged the basic question of whether White House staffer Kelly Sadler would actually apologize for "joking" in a staff meeting about John McCain's terminal cancer, and finally, the dodge about Trump's tweet yesterday promoting Chinese jobs.

Tur was visibly distressed by the way that briefing went, as was I. He had the nerve to call dead Palestinians a "propaganda campaign" instead of the murders of people protesting in the streets. Indecent? You betcha.

Tur jumped off from that to slam the whole administration, reminding viewers that she covered Trump's campaign, too.

"What I've seen in the past two and a half years on the campaign trail until now, one thing that's suffered as a result of Trump's campaign and presidency, it's decency," Tur declared. "On the campaign trail I'd routinely see people say terrible things about the candidates or terrible things to the press."

"I saw men wearing shirts saying Hillary Clinton is a "c" word. I heard a man say, "assassinate that b," during a Trump rally, and nobody said, hey, that's a little too much," she continued. "Nobody called on protesters to say, hey, they should get out or tell supporters if they punched protesters he would pay their legal bills."

"Decency has been lost with Donald Trump's ascension," she concluded.

Ya think? When the yahoos in three states elected a guy who bragged about "grabbing women by the pussy," the idea of decency as a thing died. It is all of a piece of them killing the legacy of the most decent, smart president we've had in my lifetime, Barack Obama.

Yes, these are indecent, thuggish, coarse, ugly people who should roll in the mud together instead of bringing the mud to all of us.