Kelly Clarkson Goes Rogue While Opening The Billboard Music Awards

Like most sane people in our nation, Kelly Clarkson has had enough of your moments of silence. She, a full-fledged Texas girl herself, was asked in opening the Billboard Music Awards to hold a moment of silence for the victims and families of the Santa Fe High School Shooting.

She went rogue and refused.

"I'm a Texas girl, and my home state has had so much heartbreak over the last year, and once again, y'all, we are grieving for more kids that have died just for absolutely no reason at all. And tonight they wanted me to say, you know, obviously we wanna pray for all the victims, we wanna pray for their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence. And I'm so sick of moment of silence...it's not working, like, obviously, so...sorry...so, why don't we NOT do a moment of silence? Why don't we do a moment of action? Why don't we do a moment of change? Why don't we change what what's happening? Because it's horrible... ...So instead of a moment of silence, I wanna respect them, and honor them with tonight, y'all, in your community, where you live, your friends, everybody, let's have a moment of action. Let's have a moment of change."

Action would be GREAT, WOULDN'T IT CONGRESS???

Kelly is right. The real way to honor the victims and their families - the real way to respect them - is with action and change. You GO, Kelly.

Watch the full clip below.