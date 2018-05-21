Led By Gorsuch*, SCOTUS Says No To Worker Class Action Suits
The man who sits in a stolen seat wrote the majority opinion. In her dissent, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called for congressional remedies in the ruling:
The Supreme Court just gave a big gift to employers who violate the law. https://t.co/aHxZrSid8n via @HuffPostPol
— Nia (@thDigitalBooks) May 21, 2018
Gorsuch writes for a conservative majority. Ginsburg calls decision "egregiously wrong," is reading her dissent from the bench. https://t.co/C8R5iYrHjv
— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 21, 2018
BREAKING: Supreme Court says employers can enforce arbitration agreements that bar class actions suits. Gorsuch writes 5-4 opinion.
— Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) May 21, 2018
Justice Ginsburg, in dissent, calls the majority's ruling "egregiously wrong," and warns of potential effects in the enforcement employment antidiscrimination laws.
With back-to-back cites to both a classic case @NAACP_LDF litigated and an amicus brief filed in the case. pic.twitter.com/sUeJ7oFNP0
— 𝘾𝙛. (@cristianafarias) May 21, 2018
There are huge implications to this SCOTUS ruling upholding forced arbitration in the workplace. More workers will have to sign away their right to join a class action, just to get a job. Suing over wage theft and discrimination will become more difficult. https://t.co/0zUhvUxhXc
— Dave Jamieson, LLC (@jamieson) May 21, 2018
Breaking: The Supreme Court in a 5-4 vote has delivered a major blow to workers, ruling for the first time that workers may not band together to challenge violations of federal labor laws.
— NPR (@NPR) May 21, 2018
If Merrick Garland were on the Supreme Court instead of Gorsuch, this ruling would have come out the other way & workers would have been able to use class actions for effective redress--instead of being relegated to individual arbitrations, which are often skewed & nearly useless https://t.co/IlP1RDssBn
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) May 21, 2018
Today's Supreme Court decision shows that if you don't care about whether the president is an unreconstructed racist who wants to use DOJ as his personal fiefdom and noticeably increases the chances of nuclear disaster, you can get some neat victories for your political movement.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 21, 2018
Supreme Court just dealt huge blow to employee class actions. Here's the next strategy many progressives, expecting their loss today, have been planning to revive them: "private attorney general" laws https://t.co/sT9v4rHOKb May also be destined for Supreme Court in years ahead https://t.co/kFeUklBDzp↓ Story continues below ↓
— Josh Eidelson (@josheidelson) May 21, 2018
The second worst thing about SCOTUS legalizing low-level wage theft is that now I have to slog through a Gorsuch opinion. By which I mean that Gorsuch is a pedantic writer who over-explains things in a way that uses too many words and also ridiculous metaphors. #Gorsuchstyle
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 21, 2018
Next time someone tells you that Neil Gorsuch is a textualist, throw a copy of today's forced arbitration decision in his face. The man is such a hack.https://t.co/kgDu56CuiT
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 21, 2018
