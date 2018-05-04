Mitt Romney Loves Hot Dogs The Best (No, Really)

So today we get some comic relief in the form of Mitt Romney once again defining populism for us like a good billionaire should:

The Washington Examiner interviewed Romney where he said this (via Matt Viser):

“My favorite meat is hot dog, by the way. That is my favorite meat. My second favorite meat is hamburger. And, everyone says, oh, don’t you prefer steak? It’s like, I know steaks are great, but I like hot dog best, and I like hamburger next best.”

Hot dog is not a meat. But I digress, and so did Twitter.

did not know ruth's chris had a drive thru — It's a free house for you, Sean. (@beedogvolcano) May 4, 2018

ROMNEY: Ahoy, Sir! I’ll take one heated dog sausage, that famous American meat tube, with your finest Heinz tomato chutney



BALLPARK VENDOR: What — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 4, 2018

ROMNEY: Hello there my fellow every day American! What is your favorite value? Mine is hard work



DRIVE THROUGH WORKER: why is this happening — Mansur Gidfar (@MansurGidfar) May 4, 2018

mitt romney trying to talk like a normal not filthy rich dude is hilarious. — Nyx (@EternalNyx) May 4, 2018

But imagine if Romney had said the hotdog was his favorite SANDWICH. Then the internet would have really gone crazy. — 32 across (@aoscott) May 4, 2018