By Frances Langum
Mitt Romney Loves Hot Dogs The Best (No, Really)

So today we get some comic relief in the form of Mitt Romney once again defining populism for us like a good billionaire should:

The Washington Examiner interviewed Romney where he said this (via Matt Viser):

“My favorite meat is hot dog, by the way. That is my favorite meat. My second favorite meat is hamburger. And, everyone says, oh, don’t you prefer steak? It’s like, I know steaks are great, but I like hot dog best, and I like hamburger next best.”

Hot dog is not a meat. But I digress, and so did Twitter.


