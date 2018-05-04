Mitt Romney Loves Hot Dogs The Best (No, Really)
So today we get some comic relief in the form of Mitt Romney once again defining populism for us like a good billionaire should:
The Washington Examiner interviewed Romney where he said this (via Matt Viser):
“My favorite meat is hot dog, by the way. That is my favorite meat. My second favorite meat is hamburger. And, everyone says, oh, don’t you prefer steak? It’s like, I know steaks are great, but I like hot dog best, and I like hamburger next best.”
Hot dog is not a meat. But I digress, and so did Twitter.
