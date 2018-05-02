No, Rick Santorum, Barack Obama Didn't 'Lie' Just Like Trump

On this morning's CNN's New Day, Rick Santorum tried to pretend that Barack Obama's promise on the ACA, "If you like your plan, you can keep your plan," was exactly equal in offensiveness to Donald Trump's daily barrage of falsehoods.

To be fair, Obama probably wasn't aware of how many junk insurance policies were out there, and that conservatives would claim to love being ripped off just to spite him.

But for Rick Santorum to make that one statement equal to all of Trump's lies is too much, and Chris Cuomo calls him out for it.

CUOMO: The first thing you said was, "Obama lied too!" Why would you have that as your first instance? ...Does the President lie? SANTORUM: I don't know...I think he has... CUOMO: Oh, Rick Santorum! Come on! We've gotta be better than this!

No, Chris. No he doesn't. In conservative circles "Democrats are just as bad" "Both sides are equally to blame/credit" is the magic "get out of jail free card" that works every time.

Which is EXACTLY why Trump used it after Charlottesville.

I dunno yal. The ghostbusters sound like a hate group. It's possible they provoked the ghosts. I think Blame on both sides." pic.twitter.com/WZxKfzvQTI — RAFAEL CASAL (@RafaelCasal) August 16, 2017

Cuomo finally gets Santorum to admit:

SANTORUM: The president says things that don’t comport with the facts. I don’t like calling people liars, but the reality is this president has a problem. And I have said that over and over again. I wish he wouldn’t go out and say things that don’t comport with the facts.

Mighty Republican of you, Rick.