No, Rick Santorum, Trump Didn't 'Get' The Bonuses For AT&T Workers, Their UNION Did.

Donald Trump does not get credit for the bonuses being handed out around the country in "celebration" of the corporate tax cuts Republicans passed before running away home.

Rick Santorum, collecting a paycheck and staying relevant by working (lying) over the holiday weekend, was happy to pat AT&T on the back for handing out $1000 bonuses to employees and crediting Trump for the cash.

But it turns out the bonuses were negotiated by the Communication Workers Union over a month ago. The Union heard Republican lies about how every worker would see a $4000 raise from the tax cut for billionaires, and decided to call the bluff and demand that much in pay increases at the bargaining table.



“Republicans, including the president, said the average household would get $4,000 under this tax plan,” CWA spokesperson Candice Johnson told The Daily Beast. Last month, CWA representatives began contacting AT&T, asking the company to give workers that $4,000 raise. “This bonus came out of that conversation,” Johnson said. “It’s a start, and we’re going to keep holding our leaders accountable.”

Rick Santorum also didn't mention the layoffs AT&T has announced at its call centers and DirectTV installation centers, either. Gotta wonder when Donald Trump is going to take credit for that.