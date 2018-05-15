The Number One Leaker In The White House Is Mad About Leaks

Oh jeez, is there a leaker whose mask is as loose as Kellyanne Conway's? Here she is on Fox News claiming that people in the White House are likely to face "personnel changes" as a result of President Stupid's tweet:

The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

Kellyanne is leaker number one, and we've known that for a long time.

Carl Bernstein outed her before the inauguration, when Buzzfeed published the Steele dossier (January of 2017)

CARL BERNSTEIN: Let's talk about what reporting is. It's the best obtainable version of the truth. That's what that story is. The best obtainable version of the truth is that the chief intelligence officials of the United States of America saw this material, thought that it deserved investigation, thought it ought to be brought to the attention of the President of the United States and to the President-elect. That is the best obtainable version of the truth. Another thing about anonymous sources, one of the great anonymous sources of our era is Kellyanne Conway. She does it every day. She has been an anonymous source for the last ten months particularly during this campaign when it suits her. and it's time to talk about what we do as journalists and what propaganda ministers do and that is what she is, is a propaganda minister. What we've seen here tonight is a deconstruction of the journalistic process. And we did our work and you can deconstruct it and it comes down to, look, the chief officials of the United States intelligence community believed they had something urgent enough to bring to the attention of the President and the President-elect of the United States. That is a story.

There's only one person who's a bigger leaker than Kellyanne, and you all know who that is.

Tengrain is right: