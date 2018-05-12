Open Thread - Tomorrow Is Mother's Day

By Frances Langum
Open Thread - Tomorrow Is Mother's Day

My mother passed four days before Trump was elected (thank God election night woulda killed her). For those of you with not thrilling feelings or even grief on or about Mother's Day, that's OK.

Driftglass suggests I might want a giant "hamster bottle" next to my bed, filled with fresh beer, to enjoy my day?

For all the moms out there, many hugs.

Open thread below...


