Open Thread - Tomorrow Is Mother's Day
My mother passed four days before Trump was elected (thank God election night woulda killed her). For those of you with not thrilling feelings or even grief on or about Mother's Day, that's OK.
Driftglass suggests I might want a giant "hamster bottle" next to my bed, filled with fresh beer, to enjoy my day?
|Little Giant Farm & Ag Miller Manufacturing OPB32 32-Ounce Plastic Opaque Water Bottle
|
Price: $4.59
(As of 05/12/18 08:20 pm details)
For all the moms out there, many hugs.
Open thread below...
