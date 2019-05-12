Open Thread: Mother's Day Comfort For Those Who Need

For all the people out there who don’t have mothers, who have mothers that are not around or have passed away, or who don’t have a good relationship with them;

...and for all the mothers who have lost a child or have had to cut off communication with their adult children given the toxic nature of the relationship –

I can imagine how painful and heartbreaking today must feel. Know that you are seen and heard and that the sadness you’re carrying today is valid. If the hurt becomes unbearable and you find yourself struggling with overwhelming heartache, know that today will be over soon.

...Know that you’ve felt this level of pain and sadness before, if not more intensely, and that you made it through – even when you felt completely debilitated by your grief; even when you felt like the darkness would never fade, you survived and were able to get a place where the feelings didn’t feel quite so heavy. Know that you can survive today too. And know that you don’t have to do it alone.

If you need support, give yourself permission to reach out. You’re allowed to mourn and feel your sadness today, even though its a day that may have a different meaning for many others. Your feelings matter.

Sending everyone so much light and love,

Daniell at I AM.

Originally published for Crooks & Liars in 2015.