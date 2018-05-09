Parkland Teen Has Perfect Twitter Response For Sarah Palin

Former #1 National Embarrassment (slipping to about 4 now, winning!) Sarah Palin decided to weigh in on Twitter by promoting an article from some right-wing conspiracy factory re the Parkland students.

"Anti-Gun Parkland Activist Finally Comes to His Senses After School's Cover-Up on Shooter Comes Out"

(You can see the tweet here but we're not showing it because Sarah Palin).

Parkland student activist Cameron Kasky had a terrific response:

Omg I literally had no idea you were still doin’ your thing!!! How have you been? How’s the tea party going? Super strong I bet — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 9, 2018

And the cheerful pile-on began:

Well she's been busy with her kids not getting knocked up while not married, not threatening people with guns, so forth and so on. — Cory Flick (@Cory_Flick) May 9, 2018

After #JohnMcCain said he made a huge mistake by picking her as his running mate she comes out of the woodwork. Can you still see Russia sweetie? — Mark Dixon (@Dixonpools) May 9, 2018

I think she has more time to make inane comments that her son is no longer beating up her husband/on house arrest and McCain disavowed her. — Carolyn Grassl (@carolyngrassl) May 9, 2018

Stay strong, Parkland! Millions are behind you guys and what you are trying to do. Palin is a has been, another Ingram, pushing fake news. — Julia (@JuliaYo3466) May 9, 2018

😂 also hilarious that Palin and other gun advocates cannot fathom being able to think critically, and to be able to process two concepts at once. Yes, a person can be pro reasonable gun regulations, and also see gaps in school policies at the same time... — Bev Allen (@bluewavegranny) May 9, 2018