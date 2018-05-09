Parkland Teen Has Perfect Twitter Response For Sarah Palin

By Frances Langum
Former #1 National Embarrassment (slipping to about 4 now, winning!) Sarah Palin decided to weigh in on Twitter by promoting an article from some right-wing conspiracy factory re the Parkland students.

"Anti-Gun Parkland Activist Finally Comes to His Senses After School's Cover-Up on Shooter Comes Out"

(You can see the tweet here but we're not showing it because Sarah Palin).

Parkland student activist Cameron Kasky had a terrific response:

And the cheerful pile-on began:


