Twitter Has Perfect Response To Football Game's Boos For Trump

In case you missed it, Donald Trump was booed at the National Championship Football Game last night.

This happens a lot to political types at sporting events. First lady Hillary Clinton was booed during a World Series game, and Sarah Palin was booed at a hockey match. It's bleacher behavior, regardless of the party or person.

But this IS Donald Trump. Come on.

This Twitter response to John Harwood was spot on.

And many people on Twitter felt that Alabama's come-from-behind win was connected to their newly improved politics: