George Conway Has Perfect Response To Trump/Greene Rumors

You have to admit, the man is funny.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 26, 2023

Morning Joe was all atwitter over the hot rumor that Marge (Palin) Greene aims to be the VP on Trump's ticket.

"I will just put my marker down right here and say this is a potential reality unless people get their heads on straight," Mika Brzezinski said.

"Oh, yeah. I mean, in a way she's perfect," George Conway said. "Trump/Greene '24, 'A Crack In Every Pot.'

"This will be the Sociopath Party ticket. She absolutely would play to his worst instincts and play to the worst elements of the Republican base. I think it would turn off the center of the electorate, but at the same time, I don't think it's going to be serious that she would get this because Trump cannot take someone as a vice president who's going to potentially upstage him.

"That's why Mike Pence was so perfect for him. Pence was, you know, so much of a cipher. He drank water when President Trump drank water at a meeting. He would basically nod and agree with what Trump said, up until that day on January 6th --which could have been prevented if we had a vice president with a spine who had conceded the election as it should have been conceded long before then.

"So I don't think it's a realistic possibility, but the fact that we're even talking about it is horrific."

