Pence Praises Joe Arpaio As 'Tireless Champion Of The Rule Of Law'
Morning Joe among many others in the media were quick to register their disgust at Mike Pence for praising convicted criminal Joe Arpaio at a rally last night in Tempe. Arpaio is currently running for the open U.S. Senate in Arizona.
Source: The Week
At an event Tuesday afternoon in Tempe, Arizona, hosted by America First Policies, a group led by controversial former Trump administration official Carl Higbie that promotes President Trump's agenda, Vice President Mike Pence had a special shout-out for a "favorite" member of the audience. "A great friend of this president, a tireless champion of strong borders and the rule of law," Pence said, "Sheriff Joe Arpaio, I'm honored to have you here."
A federal judge ruled Arpaio in criminal contempt of court last year, after Arpaio had already lost his bid for re-election as Maricopa County sheriff, and she refused to vacate his conviction even after President Trump controversially pardoned him.
A conservative columnist had this take.
Liberal Paul Krugman had a different take.
One of Politico's writers had this to say.
Scarborough made his views known last night on twitter.
Comments