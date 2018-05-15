Robert Jeffress Is Going To Hell For Lying On Fox Business

Seriously Pastor Jeffress? You're gonna just flat-out lie on Lou Dobbs? Video and transcript via Media Matters:

LOU DOBBS (HOST): Joining us now from Jerusalem, where he gave the prayer at the opening of the US embassy that is now in the capital of Israel, in Jerusalem, is Pastor Robert Jeffress, head of the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Fox Business contributor, and I think it's fair to say, a great American. Good to have you with us.

ROBERT JEFFRESS: Thanks, Lou. Great to be here with you.

DOBBS: It was an impressive ceremony, an impressive prayer, and -- and suddenly, Mitt Romney, who you supported in 2012, comes after you like nobody's business. What's going on?

JEFFRESS: Well, that's right, and look, he was upset with me because in the primaries I supported Rick Perry and not him. But Lou, let me just say to all of our viewers, I am not a bigot. Many of those comments are either manufactured or ripped out of context.

[...]

DOBBS: I assume that you are expecting an apology from Mitt Romney, forthwith.

JEFFRESS: I'm not waiting by my Twitter, no, I'm not.