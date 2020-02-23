Pastor Robert Jeffress Tells Fox News: Liberal Churches 'Deserve To Die'

Guys, I am starting to think that God may rescind Pastor* Robert Jeffress' ticket to heaven based on some pretty non-Christian comments he just made to Septegarian Hate Monger Lou Dobbs on Fox News about churches that do not follow his personal political views.
He said:
Oh. So churches that don't follow his views "deserve to die"? Doesn't that go against Christianity? Wasn't Jesus accepting of all people, no matter their religion, age, gender, job, etc?
He continued spewing his twisted hate speech by saying:
What the heck is he talking about? The message is pretty much set in stone - or more literally, the Bible. Is there another set of books that I don't know about? Is there a Democratic Bible? CAN I BUY IT WITH A RAINBOW COVER AND AN EMBOSSED PHOTO OF HILLARY CLINTON AND BARACK OBAMA ON THE COVER?
But seriously, this guy is equating his hate speech and twisting of the Bible - and a vanity renovation costing $35M (to his supporters, no doubt) as proof that his messed up viewpoints on religion, morality and politics are right? Pastor Jeffress is right up there with other religious charlatans that hide behind the Bible and Cross and pretend to be some sort of thought leaders. Cult leaders is more like it.